BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:

LON:BA traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 519.60 ($6.79). The company had a trading volume of 5,735,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

In other news, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Insiders bought 40,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,386 over the last 90 days.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

