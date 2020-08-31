Bancor Price Tops $1.88 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $129.71 million and approximately $96.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00016022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.04 or 0.05791550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,529 tokens. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

