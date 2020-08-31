BiblePay (BBP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,310.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. BiblePay has a market cap of $395,603.91 and approximately $15,310.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,511,729,220 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

