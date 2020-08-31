Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus ResMed (OTCMKTS:RMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A ResMed $2.96 billion 8.83 $621.67 million $4.76 37.86

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biostage and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 3 6 2 0 1.91

ResMed has a consensus target price of $186.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Biostage.

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -929.18% -400.56% ResMed 21.02% 30.34% 15.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ResMed beats Biostage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

