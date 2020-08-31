Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0016 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $56,216.99 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,331,059 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

