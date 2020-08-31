BitCoal Reaches Market Cap of $14,211.19 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $14,211.19 and $380.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00820815 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.