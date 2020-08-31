BitCoen (BEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $404.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $50,012.01 and approximately $404.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.01509895 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,548.18 or 0.98644972 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

