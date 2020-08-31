Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 64.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $117,481.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 77.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.09 or 0.05795664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.