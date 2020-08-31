Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $979.34 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $979.34 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $198.23 or 0.01694495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bithumb, Bibox and CoinBene. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00143345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00201557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00181032 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.65 or 2.93137776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,502,933 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Poloniex, Bitrue, MBAex, FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit, Kucoin, BigONE, BX Thailand, Korbit, Kraken, Cobinhood, Koinex, Bittrex, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Bibox, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, IDAX, Bitkub, Coinbit, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinBene, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Coinsuper, Coinsquare, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bitfinex and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.