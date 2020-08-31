BlockStamp (BST) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $1,163.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002998 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

