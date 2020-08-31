BLOCKv Market Capitalization Reaches $6.29 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $788,679.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

