Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.60

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BA traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,271,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,917,260. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $184.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

