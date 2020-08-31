BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0002 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $741,628.97 and approximately $333.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

