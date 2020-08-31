BOOM (BOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $10,305.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.01676262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00203257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00180938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.54 or 2.91971805 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,389,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,359,135 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

