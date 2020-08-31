BORA (BORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.49 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, BORA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00143720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01690201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00202704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00182275 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,058.10 or 2.82526808 BTC.

About BORA

BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,522,015 tokens. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem

Buying and Selling BORA

BORA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

