Bread (BRD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $694,723.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bread has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $694,723.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

