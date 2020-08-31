Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 4,000,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,604. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

