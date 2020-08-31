Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 597,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.