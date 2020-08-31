Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.22. AGCO reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. 322,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

