Brokerages Expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.61. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,032. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

