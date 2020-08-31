Brokerages Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

KRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 173,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,481. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.