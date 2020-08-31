Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Price Target at $102.00

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of J traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 354,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,621. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

