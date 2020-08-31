Burst Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $193,862.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,102,682,152 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

