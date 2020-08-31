Carry Reaches Market Cap of $12.74 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $12.74 million and $1.62 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.86 or 0.05724811 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,558,282,516 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

