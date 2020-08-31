Celo Market Cap Hits $505.15 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00034681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $505.15 million and $13.69 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.01678588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00180617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.94 or 2.85377386 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

