CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.