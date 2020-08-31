Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $73.37 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $73.37 million and $7.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00144149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.01687569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00201538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00184106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,916,402,861 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

