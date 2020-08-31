Chromia One Day Volume Reaches $5.13 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Chromia has a market cap of $27.24 million and $5.13 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.01699898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00202058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00181046 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.18 or 2.93411842 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 476,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,758,765 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

