Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00021348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $159,921.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.68 or 0.05766080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014684 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.