ChronoCoin (CRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.50 Million

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $5,931.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

