Civic Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Poloniex, Upbit and GOPAX. Civic has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, GOPAX, Binance, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, COSS, Huobi and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

