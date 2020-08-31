Claymore (CLM) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

