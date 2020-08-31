CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $943,650.44 and $15,414.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005260 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,495,391 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

