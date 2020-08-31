Contrasting E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 28.69% 14.59% 1.32% Columbia Financial 15.61% 5.14% 0.63%

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 4.19 $955.00 million $4.03 13.56 Columbia Financial $292.72 million 4.26 $54.72 million $0.48 22.58

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. E*TRADE Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for E*TRADE Financial and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 12 1 0 2.08 Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus price target of $47.04, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.99%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than E*TRADE Financial.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

