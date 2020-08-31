Cream Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $12.35 million and $2.67 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $82.38 or 0.00703676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

