Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $114,442.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.75 or 0.05730859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035700 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,375 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

