Cryptonex (CNX) Reaches Market Cap of $98.35 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00015103 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 0% against the dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $98.35 million and $1.40 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00144010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.01687944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00201823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00184194 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,885.92 or 2.81233569 BTC.

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

