CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $4.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00536557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00065470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,695.22 or 0.99951696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

