CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NASDAQ:INN) Head to Head Survey

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CyrusOne and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 7 12 0 2.63 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00

CyrusOne presently has a consensus price target of $82.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.01%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Risk and Volatility

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne 2.01% 3.32% 1.30% Summit Hotel Properties -11.20% -3.78% -1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 9.83 $41.40 million $3.63 22.74 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.20 $82.61 million $1.25 5.00

Summit Hotel Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CyrusOne beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

