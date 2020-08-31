DAOBet 24 Hour Volume Hits $220,220.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $220,220.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,707.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.70 or 0.02389068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00640127 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000549 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

