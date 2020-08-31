Databroker Trading Up 2.1% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $10,025.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars.

