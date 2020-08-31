DEEX Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $383,689.28 and $779.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002999 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

