Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $14.40 million 0.72 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23% China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.