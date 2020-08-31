Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Hits $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.09 or 0.05795664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014796 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.