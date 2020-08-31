Digix Gold Token (DGX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,289.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $63.32 or 0.00540820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $9,289.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.01672572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00203872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00180206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.80 or 2.78326416 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,049 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

