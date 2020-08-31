DMM: Governance Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00009957 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $51.61 million and $27.55 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,767 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

