Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $97,405.32 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $97,405.32 and approximately $79,185.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00076995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00301661 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039275 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 808,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,962 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

