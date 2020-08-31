Eidoo (EDO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $597,644.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.02 or 0.05758948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035859 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

