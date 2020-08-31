Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0559 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $273,989.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00539048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,380,698 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

