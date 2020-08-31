Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Get Electromed alerts:

NASDAQ:ELMD traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 228,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,479. Electromed has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.